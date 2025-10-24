Surprise inspections at Hyderabad gyms to check steroid abuse

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Drugs Control Administration of Telangana carried out surprise inspections of gyms on Friday under a special drive to detect illegal stocking and sale of anabolic-androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants such as Mephentermine Sulphate injections to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding.

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) said that abuse of prescription medicines such as anabolic-androgenic steroids and Mephentermine Sulphate Injections for bodybuilding can lead to various adverse effects, including cardiovascular disorders, and may even result in death if misused.

As part of the special drive, the DCA conducted surprise inspections at 20 gyms across Hyderabad in coordination with the local police authorities.

The inspections were carried out at gyms located in Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Narsingi, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Kothapet, Kukatpally, and Suraram, said Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, DCA.

According to the DCA, the abuse of anabolic-androgenic steroids poses significant health risks. These drugs, often misused by bodybuilders to enhance muscle growth, can lead to a range of adverse effects, including cardiovascular issues, liver damage, mood swings, and hormonal imbalances. Moreover, long-term abuse can result in severe health complications such as infertility, kidney failure, and psychiatric disorders.

Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalise decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anaesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery. Only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual.

However, Mephentermine Sulphate injection, with its cardiac stimulatory action, is being misused to enhance endurance in bodybuilders. The DCA said that certain gyms are illegally selling Mephentermine Injection to gym-goers who misuse it to improve physical performance in competitive sports or bodybuilding.

Any gym found illegally stocking or selling prescription medicines will face strict legal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Gym owners and staff are warned to refrain from such illegal practices and ensure full compliance with the law.

The illegal stocking and sale of such prescription drugs to gym-goers constitute a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and individuals involved are liable for imprisonment of up to five years, said Shahnawaz Qasim.

