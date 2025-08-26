Successful kidney transplants conducted; steps underway to facilitate organ transplants in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that three kidney transplants have already been successfully conducted in the state, and the government has initiated steps to facilitate other organ transplants as well.

Distributing job offer letters to 45 Specialist Medical Officers at a function in Pragya Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said that since the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, both infrastructure and manpower substantially strengthened and increased in the state.

“Three kidney transplants have already been successfully done in Tripura, which was never thought of before. Both the donors and the recipients are healthy,” said Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon.

The Chief Minister said that an agreement has also been made with Mohan Foundation to conduct organ transplants in the state.

MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation is actively involved in organ donation and transplantation initiatives in Tripura. They have partnered with the Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital to establish organ transplant services in Tripura.

CM Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that there is a need for awareness about kidney and liver donation, as well as the donation of other organs of the body.

He said that currently there are three medical colleges in Tripura that have 400 MBBS seats and the government has been trying to increase the number and to start specialised medical courses in the state.

Urging the doctors to be more caring with a humanitarian mindset, the Chief Minister stressed that the responsibility of governance should have been taken up by doctors and police personnel. He also stressed the importance of skill development of doctors and all concerned people to provide better services.

CM Saha on Tuesday also inaugurated two voluntary blood donation camps organised by different organisations who also arranged Ganesh Puja.

He said that a humanitarian initiative like voluntary blood donation reflects the spontaneous participation of youths in social causes. Such charitable activities not only save lives but also spread the message of mutual cooperation, responsibility, and unity in society, the Chief Minister pointed out.

--IANS

sc/rad