Srinagar hospital conducts walkathon from Dal lake to Lal Chowk to promote cardiac health on World Heart Day

Srinagar: A walkathon was held from Dal Lake to Lal Chowk on World Heart Day to promote cardiac health, organised by a specialty hospital in the union territory. The Sunday event aimed to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, especially among younger populations.

Dr. Parvaiz, the organiser, said, "Today's walkathon has been organised by Ujala Cygnus Specialty Hospital in Kashmir. We know that every year, chronic diseases are affecting more people. Our lifestyle and diseases like diabetes and hypertension have led to more cases of heart attacks in young people. Previously, we believed that heart attacks only affected older individuals, but now we see them at younger ages as well."

He added, "This is an awareness campaign. Every hospital and institute tries to convey this message about the importance of understanding cardiac health. If someone experiences a heart attack, they need to rush to the hospital immediately. It is essential that people are aware of where to go during an emergency."

Yashwant Rajput, the second-in-command of CRPF's 160 Battalion, was also part of the event and underlined why the event is so important.

"Today's walkathon is being organised by Ujala Cygnus Hospital, as they said, A B C D, anybody can die. The health of the heart is very important for us. As a force, we see that the fitness levels of all our soldiers should match the standards of heart health. On this occasion of World Heart Day, this walkathon will awaken people to the need for heart health awareness. Such events can inspire everyone in Kashmir to be more conscious of their heart health," Rajput said.

Dr. Sahood, an interventional cardiologist at Ujala Cygnus, also spoke to ANI and highlighted the need for education on heart diseases. "Today's topic is World Heart Day. We must create awareness among the general public. Heart disease, which used to be common in older people, is now affecting younger individuals due to unhealthy lifestyles. As Dr. Parvaiz said, time is muscle. If someone has symptoms of a heart attack, they need to seek help immediately. Additionally, learning CPR can save lives. Recently, we had a patient who needed 45 minutes of CPR. If you learn CPR, you can save someone close to you during a cardiac arrest," he added.

Participant Shiraz Malik from Chinar Valley Youth Trust praised the initiative, adding, "This is a good initiative for our youth to promote fitness." She also said that her NGO works on sports and aims to keep the youth fit.

"We have organised more than 23 health camps in the last month. The message is that we should keep ourselves fit on Heart Day; if our heart is fine, then everything else is fine", Malik said.

—ANI