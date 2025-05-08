Spread message of holistic well-being through yoga worldwide: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Spread the message of holistic well-being through yoga worldwide, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush.

Jadhav said this while chairing a review meeting in New Delhi to assess the ongoing preparations for the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, which will be celebrated on June 21 across the globe.

During the meeting, the Minister reiterated the Government’s vision to make this year’s celebration of yoga truly extraordinary and globally impactful.

“We will work with utmost sincerity and commitment to ensure that International Day of Yoga 2025 is not only a grand success but also serves as a source of inspiration for the entire world,” Union Minister Ayush said.

He encouraged all stakeholders to approach the event with renewed energy and unity, stating that the efforts should reflect the spirit of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ -- the theme this year. The 2025 theme highlights Yoga's role in promoting physical, mental, and environmental well-being, aligning with global calls for sustainability and unity.

“Let us reach every corner of the country and every part of the globe with the message of holistic well-being through yoga,” he added.

The review focused on the planning and implementation of major initiatives such as yoga sangam -- the integration of yoga with institutions like schools, hospitals, and corporates; harit yoga -- promoting eco-consciousness through yoga-linked plantation drives; yoga connect -- engaging global and diaspora communities in yoga celebrations; yoga bandhan -- fostering social unity and shared wellness through mass participation.

Jadhav also emphasised the importance of engaging the youth, educational institutions, and community leaders to amplify the message and participation in IDY 2025.

International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21st, has grown into a global cultural and wellness movement since its inception by the United Nations in 2015, following India's proposal in 2014.

--IANS

rvt/