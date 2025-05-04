South Korea reports 52 cases of measles, highest in 6 years

Seoul, May 4 (IANS) South Korea has confirmed 52 cases of measles so far this year, health authorities said on Sunday, marking the nation's highest confirmed cases in six years amid a global resurgence of infectious diseases once deemed to be eradicated.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), a total of 52 such cases were reported in the country this year as of Thursday, exceeding last year's total of 49 cases and marking the highest figure since 2019, when 194 cases were confirmed, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korea was recognised as a measles-free country by the World Health Organization in 2014, but the number of cases appears to have increased this year amid increased overseas travel and the aging population.

Of the 52 cases, 34 came from abroad -- primarily from Vietnam -- while the remaining 18 were transmitted domestically at home or medical facilities through international travellers.

"The global increase in measles is likely to result in more imported cases," a KDCA official said. "The risk of rapid outbreaks remains low because of our stable vaccination rates and monitoring system."

Officials said other diseases typically associated with less developed countries, such as tuberculosis and scabies, are also showing an upward trend.

Meanwhile, the US is experiencing a sharp resurgence of measles, with 935 confirmed cases reported so far this year -- more than triple the total for all of 2024, according to the latest data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 12 measles outbreaks have been recorded nationwide this year. The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more connected cases, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

This year's case count represents a significant surge from 2024 when 285 measles cases were recorded in the country for the entire year.

The CDC emphasises that the best way to prevent measles is through vaccination. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are highly effective in preventing the disease.

