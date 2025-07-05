Should anti-ageing medicines be banned in India?

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) In the wake of the untimely death of actress Shefali Jariwala that raised concerns over the effects of cosmetic procedures, experts on Saturday said that although the anti-ageing medicines have gained significant popularity, these are mostly unregulated and pose severe health risks.

Shefali, widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away in Mumbai on June 27. She was 42.

Preliminary reports suggest cardiac arrest behind her death. However, reports also reveal the usage of a cocktail of anti-ageing injections, allegedly self-administered while fasting.

“Anti-ageing medicine is becoming very popular but it's mostly unregulated. Many of these products are sold without proper scientific studies to prove they work. Some may even have harmful side effects, especially if taken for long periods,” former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, told IANS.

“Anti-ageing is not a scientific term. Such products do not reverse or stop natural ageing. Skin whitening is possible with certain medications, but that is not the same as anti-ageing,” added Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener, Research Cell, Kerala State IMA.

Media reports citing police investigation noted that Shefali was using skin whitening and anti-ageing treatments, particularly glutathione and Vitamin C for about eight years without active medical supervision after an initial consultation.

“When a medication is given as an IV injection, it bypasses the natural protection offered by gut absorption and liver metabolism. Thus, the drug may reach very high concentrations in blood and tissues,” Jayadevan, told IANS.

“IV medications must be carefully regulated and contamination avoided at all costs,” he added.

The expert also noted “reports from Australia and Philippines about contamination of IV glutathione vials with toxins and also serious side effects of such products”.

India is currently seeing a rapid rise in the cosmetic race. According to the latest ISAPS Global Survey, India ranked among the top 10 countries globally for aesthetic/cosmetic procedures, trailing only global leaders like the US, Brazil, and Japan.

“There is definitely a need to regulate such medicines. If there’s no proper evidence about their safety or usefulness, and they are found to be harmful, then yes -- they should be banned. The same applies to other medicines, like muscle-building drugs that are often misused,” Guleria said.

--IANS

rvt/