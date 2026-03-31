Services for eliminating sickle cell anaemia and TB should be prioritised: MP Guv

Bhopal, March 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, on Tuesday, asserted that the efforts to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia and TB (tuberculosis) from the state should be given highest priority.

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He directed that during the camps for sickle cell eradication programmes in tribal regions, the general public should be told that the entire treatment process is covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Governor made these assertions addressing a review meeting of Public Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH departments under the Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication 2047 and TB-Free India Campaign at the Lok Bhavan.

Governor Patel said that sickle cell patients should be given proper information about facilities and eligibility under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Governor also reviewed 'Nikshay Mitras' district-wise and instructed to include more and more people for their contribution, especially in tribal areas, to enhance nutrition and food distribution.

'Nikshay Mitras' are donors -- individuals, organisations, corporates, or elected representatives -- who support TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

They provide voluntary, compassionate aid, including nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support to patients, aiming for a TB-free India.

The Governor directed that TB testing for persons residing and working in mining areas should be conducted regularly.

He also emphasised that people's representatives should actively cooperate in distributing nutritious food to TB patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also joined the meeting, directed officials to run special campaigns to achieve 100 per cent completion of Ayushman card progress, sickle cell and TB eradication programme indicators.

During the meeting, AYUSH Department Secretary, Shobhit Jain, provided the Governor and Deputy Chief Minister Shukla detailed information about district-wise medicine distribution, house-to-house medicine delivery, testing, and other programmes.

He shared special efforts and innovations for medicine distribution in Scheduled Tribe-dominated districts across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on July 1, 2023, aiming to eliminate the genetic disease by 2047.

--IANS

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