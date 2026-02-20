Scissors found in woman’s abdomen 5 years after surgery; Kerala Minister orders probe

Alappuzha, Feb 20 (IANS) Reacting to the shocking discovery of a surgical instrument inside a patient’s abdomen five years after a procedure, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said a preliminary report has been received, and an expert panel will examine the entire incident in detail.

The case pertains to Usha Joseph, a native of Punnapra, Kerala, in whose abdomen a pair of scissors was detected during an X-ray examination earlier this week.

She had undergone surgery on May 5, 2021, at Alappuzha Vandanam Medical College for the removal of a uterine tumour.

Following the procedure, she reportedly suffered persistent abdominal pain and other complications, managing the discomfort with medication for years before the foreign object was discovered.

Health Minister Veena George said the government views the matter seriously and that a specialist team would conduct a comprehensive review to ascertain how the instrument remained in the patient’s body undetected for such a long period.

Meanwhile, Dr Lalithambika, who has been linked to the surgery, denied performing the procedure on Usha.

She said the patient had undergone other surgeries in the past, including procedures nearly 20 years ago, and suggested the instrument might have been left behind during one of those operations.

The doctor maintained that she does not accept money for surgeries and attributed such incidents to systemic lapses rather than individual fault.

However, Usha has stated that she had not undergone any surgery other than the one performed at Vandanam Medical College in 2021.

She alleged that despite repeated complaints of severe pain, she was initially told that her symptoms were due to kidney stones.

It was only after a recent X-ray that the scissors were detected.

She further claimed that a doctor had attempted to resolve the matter discreetly and advised her not to disclose the incident.

Usha’s family has announced plans to initiate legal proceedings.

Her son said she endured years of pain, including difficulty in urination and inability to work regularly, resulting in significant medical expenses.

With the expert panel now set to probe the episode, the focus will be on establishing accountability and reviewing surgical safety protocols at the state-run institution.

