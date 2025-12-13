Sansad Khel Mahotsav comprehensive health movement: Haryana CM

Fatehabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ is not merely a sporting competition but a comprehensive health movement that motivates the youth to adopt an active and disciplined lifestyle.

Strengthening the Khelo India and Fit India initiatives at the grassroots, the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ has evolved into a people’s movement aimed at building a healthy, self-reliant and disciplined generation.

Reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming sports into a mass movement, the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ has proved to be an effective platform for identifying hidden sporting talent in rural areas and enabling young athletes to reach national and international arenas.

The Chief Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ here.

On his arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by Rajya Sabha MP and programme organiser, Subhash Barala. Athletes participating in the finals also took part in a ceremonial march past.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the final matches and watched the kabaddi final between teams from Sirsa and Fatehabad. He interacted with players and encouraged them.

A total of 45,000 athletes from nine Assembly segments of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency had registered for the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’, out of which 3,604 qualified for the finals of various disciplines.

Addressing the athletes and the gathering, CM Saini said the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ has placed the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency among the country’s top 10 parliamentary constituencies in terms of sports participation.

He said talent often remains unrealised due to the lack of opportunity, and it was with this understanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the organisation of ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’.

Such initiatives, he said, not only promote sporting interest but also motivate youth to compete at state, national and international levels.

The Chief Minister recalled that 11 years ago, Haryana had developed a clear sports vision, to connect every child with sports, create playgrounds in every village and provide opportunities to every youth passionate about sports.

The objective, he said, is to establish Haryana not only as India’s but the world’s sports capital. He said the Prime Minister has set the goal of making India a global sporting power by the 2036 Olympics and expressed confidence that Haryana’s athletes would win the highest number of medals and bring laurels to the nation.

He emphasised that participation in sports itself is a significant achievement and that effort, discipline, and dedication matter more than victory or defeat. These values, he said, shape youth into responsible citizens and successful sportspersons.

--IANS

vg/dan