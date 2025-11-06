S. Korea proposes 50 pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

Seoul, Nov 6 (IANS) The South Korean government on Thursday unveiled its proposal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2035 from the 2018 level.

In a public hearing, the government unveiled two proposals for the nationally determined contribution (NDC) by 2035, one of which will be submitted to the United Nations, reports Yonhap news agency.

The first option would require the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum 50 percent and a maximum 60 percent, while the second option calls for a slightly more ambitious goal of reducing emissions by a minimum 53 percent and a maximum 60 percent by the target year, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

In 2018, South Korea's greenhouse gas emissions reached 742.3 million tons. To decrease emissions by 50 percent from the 2018 level, the country would have to only emit 371.2 million tons in 2035.

Last year, Korea's greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 691.6 million tons, far above the minimum target for 2035.

The government will set the final NDC goal at a Cabinet meeting next week and submit its new target to the U.N. the following week.

NDC refers to a climate action plan countries are required to update every five years under the Paris Agreement to outline their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Seoul submitted its NDC for 2030 to the U.N. in 2021, vowing to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 level.

To achieve the 2035 target, the government said it will work to expand the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, while establishing a nationwide next-generation power grid.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled its plan to establish a nationwide "energy expressway" by the 2040s to respond to soaring demand for electricity sparked by the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and expand the use of renewable energy.

The government plans to provide emission reduction incentives to private companies to help them manufacture low-carbon products and install emission reduction facilities.

It will also make efforts to expand the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles while expanding public transportation infrastructure, according to the ministry.

"Civic groups have called for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 61 percent and maximum 65 percent, while the industrial sector has said that even a 48 percent reduction would be difficult to achieve in reality," Climate Minister Kim Sung-hwan said at the hearing.

"The government sought to find a balance between these conflicting views."

Kim said the 2035 NDC proposals come in line with President Lee Jae Myung's pledge during the U.N. General Assembly in September that Korea will work to establish a "responsible" emission reduction target in cooperation with the international community.

"We will set a responsible target that contributes to global reduction efforts while avoiding placing an excessive burden on future generations," he added.

