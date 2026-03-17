Rs 25,403 crore health budget cleared in Gujarat​

Gandhinagar, March 17 (IANS) A significant expansion of Gujarat’s public health system, including higher financial support for mothers, wider insurance coverage, and plans for large-scale medical infrastructure, was outlined as the state Assembly approved Rs 25,403.23 crore for the Health and Family Welfare Department for 2026-27.​

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Presenting the budgetary demands in the Assembly on Tuesday, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the allocation marked an 8.63 per cent increase over the previous year, with an additional Rs 2,017 crore aimed at extending quality healthcare to remote areas.​

“With a firm commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to even the remotest areas of the state, the health budget has been increased significantly this year,” he said.​

The minister said the government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was focused on ensuring access to healthcare for every citizen.​

He highlighted that 9,231 sub-health centres, 1,539 primary health centres, and 353 community health centres are currently operational across the state.​

Efforts to strengthen diagnostic services include expanding free laboratory tests under the 'Mukhyamantri Nidan Yojana' from 71 to 134.​

In addition, 132 mobile healthcare units are functioning in underserved regions to improve last-mile access.​

A provision of Rs 5,733.01 crore has been made for the Family Welfare wing.​

As part of maternal health initiatives, Rs 15.62 crore has been allocated to procure 250 new ‘Khilkhilat’ vans.​

Under the 'Namo Shree Yojana', pregnant and lactating women will receive financial assistance of Rs 12,000, with 3.95 lakh beneficiaries expected this year.​

The state’s 108 ambulance service, which provides free emergency care to around 5,000 patients daily, will be strengthened by replacing 71 ambulances.​

Under the PMJAY-MA scheme, the annual cashless treatment limit per family has been raised to Rs 10 lakh, covering approximately 2,300 medical procedures.​

The scheme currently covers around 2.73 crore citizens, with a total allocation of Rs 3,471.78 crore.​

The minister said Rs 9,877.16 crore has been allocated for medical education. The number of medical colleges in Gujarat has increased from 41 to 43, while MBBS seats have reached 7,525.​

Plans have been announced to establish large ‘Medicity’ projects in Ahmedabad (Vasai) and Surat (Kamrej), each featuring a 1,500-bed broad speciality hospital with advanced cardiac, kidney, and cancer care facilities.​

"These projects would contribute to the growth of medical tourism and provide high-end treatment infrastructure within the state," he said.​

He also announced the expansion of IVF services to government hospitals in Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar.​

New Special Newborn Care Units will be set up to reduce neonatal mortality, while a rehabilitation centre for neuro, orthopaedic, and sports injuries is planned in Ahmedabad.​

For critical care services, new radiotherapy centres will be established in Porbandar, Himmatnagar, Valsad, and Godhra.​

Satellite centres are also planned to improve access to treatment for cancer and kidney patients closer to their homes.​

In Rajkot, the existing P.D.U. Hospital building will be replaced with a new 12-storey, 1,000-bed facility at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore.​

The minister said financial support under the 'Nikshay Poshan Yojana' for tuberculosis patients has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month as part of efforts to eliminate the disease.​

Additional provisions include new district Ayurvedic offices in Vav-Tharad, Botad, and Porbandar, and Rs 10.17 crore for upgrading dialysis infrastructure by replacing old machines in 282 centres and installing 113 new units.​

The Assembly subsequently passed the full budgetary demands of Rs 25,403.23 crore for the department for the financial year 2026-27.​

--IANS

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