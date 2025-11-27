Rs 1,300 crore released for poor patients from CM's Fund in one year: Yogi Adityanath

Noida, Nov 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the state's "Double Engine" government is guaranteeing quality healthcare to the poorest of citizens, highlighting that he released Rs 1,300 crore for the needy from the CM's Relief Fund in one year.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a private super-speciality hospital, CM Adityanath said, "The money was released to empanelled hospitals so that the citizens get the best of treatment wherever they need it."

He said as many as 10 crore people in the state are currently benefitting from Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or UP Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

"Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee on healthcare, the state government is also guaranteeing good quality health facilities and making people realise that they also deserve the best treatment," he said.

He said the state government needs support from good institutions.

The Chief Minister said that in the past eight years, the state has taken big strides in the health sector.

"From the days of 'one district, one mafia', we have taken the state's health services forward with the concept of 'one district, one medical college'," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said each district has been equipped with a medical college and revised policies to ensure that good-quality hospitals open there.

"The rules for housing have been modified to allow opening of hospitals even on roads as wide as seven metres, instead of the earlier stipulation for an 18-metre road facing a health facility," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government wants to welcome with open arms all those interested in opening hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have relaxed the building rules for road width facing hospital plots and assured connectivity to such facilities," the Chief Minister said, assuring that the government will remove all roadblocks in setting up hospitals.

