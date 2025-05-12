Reset blood test reference values to suit Indian conditions: Scientist

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (IANS) A leading scientist in the field of metabolism and aging has emphasised the need for re-optimising the standard reference ranges for blood parameters to align them with Indian conditions, instead of following the values set for western population.

"While blood parameters are fundamental to diagnosing metabolic disorders like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, emerging research underscores that many standard reference ranges may need to be re-optimised for Indian population," said Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam, Director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC-CDFD), Hyderabad, on Monday.

Delivering the National Technology Day, 2025, lecture at the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) here, he said in India reference values used in laboratories have been established based on the values from western population.

"Genetic, dietary, and environmental differences can alter biomarkers, besides life-history trajectories. Cutting-edge research is uncovering how acute and chronic dietary changes influence health at the most fundamental level -- through mitochondrial function and epigenetic regulation," Seetharam added.

Now on deputation from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, to CDFD, Seetharam has made seminal contributions to understanding how mitochondrial function, epigenetics, and nutrition intersect to shape health span.

He also established The Advanced Research Unit on Metabolism, Development and Aging (ARUMDA) at TIFR, a pioneering initiative addressing India's "Double and Triple Burdens of Malnutrition, Non-communicable Diseases and Aging" through interdisciplinary research.

Presiding over the function, Chandrabhas Narayana, Director, BRIC-RGCB, said it was significant that the theme for the National Technology Day this year is "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat".

At present, a great emphasis has been given on domains like research, entrepreneurship and skill development through research, Narayana added.

RGCB is at the forefront to foster an ecosystem for young researchers and entrepreneurs for making groundbreaking discoveries and the latest advancement in technologies, he said.

--IANS

sg/khz