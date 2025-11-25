Researchers in Australia reveal progressive, regional brain changes in Parkinson's disease

Canberra: Researchers in Australia have found that Parkinson's disease causes significant and progressive changes in the brain's blood vessels, changing the understanding of the disease, which may open up new treatment avenues.

While Parkinson's disease is characterised by alpha-synuclein protein deposits, this research has shifted understanding of the disease, demonstrating that region-specific changes to blood vessels in the brain underlie disease progression, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) said in a media release on Tuesday.

"Traditionally, Parkinson's researchers have focused on protein accumulation and neuronal loss, but we have shown the impacts on our cerebrovasculature -- the blood vessels in our brain," said NeuRA postdoctoral student Derya Dik, who carried out the work.

"Our research identified region-specific changes in the brain's blood vessels, including an increased presence of string vessels, which are non-functional remnants of capillaries," Dik said.

NeuRA researchers, in collaboration with the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney, also observed changes relating to how blood flows in the brain and how the blood-brain barrier operates, according to the findings, published in Brain, reports Xinhua news agency.

Researchers believe that targeting these progressive, region-specific changes may be able to slow disease progression and improve outcomes for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The researchers are now investigating whether similar cerebrovascular changes are present in post-mortem brain tissue from individuals with Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies tissue, the media release said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Parkinson's disease (PD) is a brain condition that causes problems with movement, mental health, sleep, pain and other health issues.

"PD gets worse over time. There is no cure, but therapies and medicines can reduce symptoms. Common symptoms include tremors, painful muscle contractions and difficulty speaking. Parkinson's disease results in high rates of disability and the need for care. Many people with PD also develop dementia," the WHO mentioned.

--IANS