Repository maps over 110 AI startups delivering population-scale impact across India

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A digital repository, namely India's AI Impact Startups has been released at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, that profiles 110 startups and non‑profits deploying artificial intelligence for population‑scale social and economic impact, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

The repository, published by IndiaAI and Kalpa Impact, marked the first structured mapping of India's AI‑for‑impact ecosystem and will serve as reference for policymakers seeking integration‑ready AI capabilities, for investors identifying ventures with technical maturity and scalability, according to an official statement.

The repository documents how Indian founders are building solutions that are local in design and global in relevance and thus serve as a map for the global development community looking at replicable models from the Global South.

The repository spans sectors including healthcare, agriculture, education, climate, financial inclusion, urban mobility and public service delivery, the statement from Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

The analysis reveals an ecosystem both experimenting and consolidating, with voice AI and vernacular interfaces emerging as primary channels for reaching underserved populations and a growing cohort of builders investing in Made-in-India foundation models, the statement said.

“India's AI Impact Startups is a practical resource that gives stakeholders a structured overview of initiatives aligned with public objectives. For policymakers, it highlights capabilities ready for integration with existing digital public infrastructure," said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Director General, NIC, and CEO, IndiaAI Mission.

For industry and investors, the repository showcases ventures with technical maturity, scalability, and long‑term potential. Together, it serves as a unified reference to support informed engagement and adoption, he added.

“India's AI ecosystem is maturing rapidly, and this repository captures a critical moment where Indian startups are moving from promising pilots to deployed, scaled solutions that serve millions,” said Mohammed Y. Safirulla K, IAS, IndiaAI Mission.

--IANS

aar/na