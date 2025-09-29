Rajasthan govt bans cough syrup after patients fall ill in Bharatpur and Sikar

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) has banned the distribution and use of a cough syrup batch after patients in Bharatpur and Sikar districts reported adverse reactions, including vomiting, drowsiness, anxiety, dizziness, restlessness, and even unconsciousness.

Statutory samples of the drug have been collected and sent to the State Drug Testing Laboratory for quality analysis.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, upon receiving the complaints, directed RMSCL to launch an immediate probe and take urgent action. Acting on the directive, RMSCL has suspended the use of Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup IP 13.5mg/5ml (Batch No. 440) pending test results.

Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, confirmed that statutory samples were collected by Drug Control Officers and forwarded to the laboratory. She said further steps will be taken once the test results are available.

Alongside, RMSCL has also ordered a ban on 19 other batches of the same drug supplied by the concerned manufacturer. RMSCL Managing Director Pukhraj Sain emphasised that strict quality control procedures are in place under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme.

Every drug batch supplied is first tested in approved laboratories, and only medicines meeting prescribed standards are released for hospital use. If any batch fails, it is barred from distribution. In cases where complaints are received, drugs are retested at the State Drug Testing Laboratory to ensure public safety. Officials stressed that public health remains the government’s top priority and assured that necessary regulatory action will follow based on laboratory findings.

Patients have been advised to immediately discontinue use of the affected batches until further notice. The incident has raised concerns over drug safety standards, but authorities have reiterated their commitment to strict monitoring and swift corrective measures to protect patients.

A 5-year-old child died after reportedly consuming cough syrup supplied under the government’s free medicine scheme in Sikar district. The family alleged that the child, identified as Nityansh, stopped breathing immediately after taking the dose.

Similar incidents have surfaced in Srimadhopur and Bharatpur. In Sikar, three children reportedly fell ill after consuming the same cough syrup. In Bharatpur, even a doctor who examined the children later experienced health complications after consuming the medicine.

The most recent case occurred in Khori Brahmanan village of Sikar, where Nityansh’s family claims that the cough syrup provided at a government hospital was directly responsible for his sudden death.

