Rajasthan govt announces new initiatives for medical and health sector

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is working with full commitment to realise the vision of ‘Healthy Rajasthan’, ensuring that every citizen remains healthy, fit and happy.

He stated that world-class medical infrastructure is being developed across the state and that access to quality healthcare services is steadily improving in villages and remote hamlets.

Sharma released the Heal in Rajasthan Policy, 2025, to promote medical tourism. He said the policy would play a key role in establishing Rajasthan as a reliable, accessible, and affordable medical value travel destination.

The Chief Minister was addressing the launch ceremony of the state-level health camp, blood donation camp, and various health programs organised at the RUHS Hospital Complex on Monday, marking the completion of two years of the state government.

He said that over the past two years, the government has functioned with service, dedication, and transparency, placing the common citizen at the centre of every policy decision, development effort, and welfare scheme to ensure good governance and holistic development.

On the occasion of the state government’s second anniversary, several significant initiatives were launched to strengthen healthcare services. The Chief Minister inaugurated a Critical Care Block at RUHS, constructed for Rs 20 crore.

The facility is equipped with ICU beds, emergency care units, advanced ventilator systems, modular operating theatres, and dialysis facilities.

Health camps are being organised across the state, from medical colleges to sub-centres. At these camps, individuals above 30 years of age are being screened for BMI, blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and common cancers, with appropriate treatment provided. Patients are also receiving free medicines and free diagnostic tests.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there is no substitute for blood and commended those who have pledged to save lives through blood donation, calling it a noble act of service. Blood donation camps are being organised at district headquarters and tehsil levels throughout the state.

The Chief Minister said that the double-engine government at the Centre and the State is committed to the welfare and dignity of persons with disabilities. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enhanced social respect by referring to them as Divyang.

The state government has pledged in its two budgets to provide artificial limbs and assistive devices worth up to Rs 20,000 to 1.5 lakh persons with disabilities, a commitment that is being rapidly fulfilled. Under the National Health Mission, a Hub and Spoke model is being implemented to provide free diagnostic tests.

More than 100 specialised tests—including Troponin, cancer markers, biopsy, vitamins, thalassemia, haemophilia, hepatitis, and thyroid tests—will be available free of cost in government hospitals. The state has identified 42 mother labs, 137 hub labs, and 1,333 spokes.

On this occasion, 11 mother labs and 400 spokes were inaugurated. The entire process, from sample collection to reporting, will be digitised, enabling patients to access reports online from their homes. To mark the completion of two years of the state government, an FCM injection campaign has been launched statewide to free pregnant women from anaemia.

Additionally, an eye-examination program for students in all government schools has been initiated, under which free spectacles will be provided. Screening for thalassemia and sickle cell disease will also be conducted.

The Chief Minister said the government is making rapid progress toward transforming Rajasthan’s healthcare system. Over the past two years, 35,000 posts have been filled in the Medical and Health Department, and recruitment for an additional 15,000 posts is currently underway.

He added that 132 new treatment packages have been included under the Chief Minister’s Ayushman Arogya Yojana, benefiting over 35 lakh people through cashless medical services.

--IANS

arc/dan