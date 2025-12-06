Rajasthan CM surprises morning walkers with unannounced visit to Jaipur's Jawahar Circle

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma surprised morning walkers on Saturday when he arrived unannounced at Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle for an early morning walk.

His visit was carried out with minimal security, marking a clear deviation from the usual high-security protocol associated with a Chief Minister’s movement.

Not only was the security deployment lighter than usual, but even the designated VIP route meant for such movements was not followed. This informal and spontaneous appearance quickly drew public attention.

Before taking office, Bhajan Lal Sharma was a regular at Jawahar Circle, where he often interacted with people in a casual setting during morning walks. After becoming Chief Minister, he shifted most of his routine to the official residence, where he spends about 45 minutes daily practising yoga and walking.

However, he has continued his practice of stepping out occasionally and has already visited several parks in Jaipur since taking charge. These visits reflect a consistent effort to remain connected to his earlier lifestyle and to the people around him.

According to CMO officials, the Chief Minister’s morning walks serve two key purposes. The first is to promote the idea of a healthy and fit Rajasthan by leading by example. The second is to meet citizens directly, without formal barriers, and to understand their concerns, sentiments, and suggestions in a natural and approachable environment.

His relaxed manner and accessibility have sparked conversations about a more people-friendly style of leadership. During the walk at Jawahar Circle, Bhajan Lal Sharma also encountered several familiar faces from his pre-office days.

Many old friends and acquaintances joined him mid-walk, creating a sense of familiarity and camaraderie. Locals expressed surprise at his simplicity and willingness to engage without formality.

The CM's unplanned outing once again underscored Sharma’s people-centric and approachable style of leadership, which, officials say, may become a hallmark of his tenure.

