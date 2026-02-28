Rajasthan: 188 vaccination sessions held; 1,000 institutions prepared​

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination campaign from Ajmer, marking a major step toward protecting women from cervical cancer. ​

Under the initiative, eligible adolescent girls will receive the HPV vaccine to significantly reduce their future risk of cervical cancer.​

On the first day of the drive, 188 vaccination sessions were conducted across Rajasthan. ​

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma urged parents to ensure their daughters participate in this important public health initiative, calling it a decisive and long-term step toward women’s health empowerment and a cervical cancer–free future. ​

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the vaccine will be administered as a single dose to girls who have completed 14 years but not yet turned 15. ​

He noted that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, and a comprehensive vaccination strategy has been prepared in the state to prevent this serious disease.​

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore stated that more than 8.32 lakh girls are eligible under the campaign. The quadrivalent vaccine Gardasil-4 will be administered intramuscularly in a 0.5 ml dose in the left upper arm. ​

A total of 1,000 health institutions across all districts have been identified to conduct HPV vaccination. ​

Dr Amit Yadav, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, said that only those health institutions with functional cold chain points, designated medical officers, and internet connectivity have been selected for the drive.​

Each vaccination site will have a dedicated team comprising vaccinators, verifiers, mobilisers, and volunteers.

​Training of ANMs, ASHAs, verifiers, and mobilisers has been completed at the state, district, and institutional levels to ensure smooth implementation of the campaign.

The state health department has described the campaign as a landmark public health initiative aimed at safeguarding adolescent girls and strengthening preventive healthcare infrastructure in Rajasthan.

​--IANS

arc/dan