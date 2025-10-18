Quality healthcare incomplete without patient safety: J&K CM

Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, emphasised the importance of integrating patient care with patient safety in the premier health institutions.

Omar Abdullah inaugurated the National Conference on Patient Safety at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, emphasising the urgent need to integrate patient care with patient safety to build a robust and responsive healthcare delivery system in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Chief Minister said that quality healthcare is incomplete without ensuring patient safety, stressing that every healthcare institution must prioritise safety protocols, continuous monitoring, and capacity building of medical staff.

He urged that the deliberations during the conference should result in actionable outcomes aimed at enhancing safety standards across hospitals in the Union Territory.

Highlighting the government’s focus on healthcare reforms, the Chief Minister called for the adoption of global best practices and innovative models in hospital management to minimise risks and improve patient outcomes.

He also underlined the importance of a transparent and accountable system that places the well-being of patients at its core. Commending the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for organising a conference of national relevance, he said such events play a vital role in fostering a culture of safety, learning, and collaboration among healthcare professionals.

The conference brought together policymakers, medical experts, and researchers from across the country to deliberate on strategies for strengthening patient safety mechanisms and ensuring a more humane and secure healthcare environment in J&K.

J&K has a well-defined three-tier public healthcare system based on primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions.

J&K has 11 medical colleges, and the number of MBBS seats in J&K is 1675.

A super speciality hospital in Jammu is already functional, while an AIIMS is being built in Jammu and another in the Valley.

SKICC is the premier tertiary healthcare institution in Kashmir, while every medical college has its own hospital in addition to district, sub-district and primary healthcare centres spread through the length and breadth of J&K.

