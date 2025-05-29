Public-private partnerships key to boost reach of preventive healthcare: JP Nadda

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Public-private partnership is key to boosting the reach of preventive healthcare in India, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 on Thursday.

Emphasising the theme “Building Trust- India First”, Nadda called for a unified national effort to strengthen healthcare systems aligned with India’s 2047 development roadmap.

The Union Minister also stressed the pivotal role of the private sector in driving India's healthcare. He urged the private sector to innovate in AI/and tech-based innovations to enable mass screenings and telemedicine in India, throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

“Public-private partnerships can be instrumental in ensuring that early detection and preventive healthcare reach every corner of the country,” the Minister said.

Addressing the session on healthcare for Viksit Bharat by 2047, called for building systems to serve future generations.

“Health transformation doesn’t happen overnight. We need to strategise now to build systems that will serve future generations,” Nadda said, while underlining the government's unwavering commitment to healthcare reforms, innovation, and accessibility.

The Minister called for a more humane, responsive, and time-bound regulatory environment, especially in the functioning of key bodies.

“While we must uphold the highest standards of quality and safety, we must also avoid unnecessary delays, red tape must not become a barrier to timely progress,” he said.

Further, Nadda also highlighted India’s rise as a hub for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. He cited the country’s ability to meet global demand, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We moved from being dependent to becoming dependable,” he said.

Nadda reiterated the government's commitment to a citizen-first approach, built on innovation, collaboration, and compassion. He called on the industry and all stakeholders to contribute to making India a global benchmark in healthcare by 2047.

