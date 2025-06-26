Prez Murmu visits ailing Shibu Soren at Ganga Ram Hospital, meets Hemant Soren and family

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital to enquire about the health of veteran tribal leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who is currently undergoing treatment there.

During her visit, the President met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- Shibu Soren’s elder son -- and other family members, and discussed the former CM’s health condition and ongoing treatment.

The President’s official handle on social media platform X shared a photograph of the interaction, showing her speaking with Hemant Soren at the hospital.

The post read, “President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She met Shri Soren's son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren, and enquired about Shri Shibu Soren's health.”

Shibu Soren, 81, a towering figure in Jharkhand politics and founder-patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been ailing for some time. He was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago. Sources in the family have said his condition is currently stable.

Hemant Soren reached Delhi two days ago to visit his father. Several members of the Soren family, including Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren and Dumka MLA Basant Soren, are also present in Delhi.

On Wednesday night, Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan also visited the hospital and interacted with the doctors overseeing Soren’s treatment. He conveyed his wishes for the senior leader’s speedy recovery.

Shibu Soren, affectionately known as Guruji or Dishom Guru (tribal guru), has been a pivotal figure in Jharkhand's tribal movement and statehood struggle. Over the decades, he has earned deep respect among the Adivasi communities and played key roles both in the state and at the Centre.

--IANS

snc/skp