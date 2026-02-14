Prevention and early diagnosis key in cancer fight: Maha CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Feb 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday emphasised the need to focus not only on treatment but also on prevention and early diagnosis to effectively tackle cancer.

Addressing the inaugural session of the global conference ‘Oncology Beyond Borders’, organised by the National Cancer Institute, CM Fadnavis said there has been a significant rise in cancer cases over the past decade, making it one of the biggest challenges before the healthcare system.

He noted that although India has made substantial progress in healthcare, cancer continues to pose a major concern, both nationally and globally.

“No disease recognises boundaries or socio-economic status. In such circumstances, it is our responsibility to come together, exchange ideas and find solutions beyond borders,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that conferences such as ‘Oncology Beyond Borders’ provide an important platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and innovation in cancer care.

Fadnavis said institutions like the National Cancer Institute are playing a vital role in providing advanced treatment, benefiting patients not only from India but also from other countries.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Maha Cancer Foundation in Maharashtra, aimed at developing a statewide cancer care grid based on a hub-and-spoke model to ensure access to quality treatment.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of research, innovation and greater use of medtech, biotech and artificial intelligence in improving cancer detection and treatment outcomes.

He said early diagnosis and technological advancements are crucial in improving survival rates and reducing the overall burden of cancer.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cancer treatment cooperation was signed between the National Cancer Institute and the Ministry of Health of Guyana. A special issue of the scientific journal ‘The Wings’ was also released.

