Practice of feeding pigeons on footpaths in Delhi comes under NGT scanner

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The practice of feeding pigeons on footpaths, pavements, and traffic islands in Delhi has come under the scanner of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The green tribunal has issued notices to Delhi government, its Public Works Division (PWD) department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) after an application was filed before the NGT raising the issue of the adverse effect of dried pigeons droppings mix with the dust.

The applicant, law student Armaan Palliwal, claimed that such droppings cause serious lung diseases such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which causes lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

The application said that feeding and proliferation of pigeons leads to pigeons dropping in the footpath, pavements and traffic islands, and when these feeding areas are broomed, then the toxic particulates of dried droppings mix with the dust, pollute the environment and cause adverse health effects.

In its order passed on May 29, a bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr. A. Senthil Vel opined that the application filed before the NGT raised "substantial issue" relating to compliance with environmental norms.

"Issue notice to the respondents (authorities) for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing," ordered the NGT, posting the matter for hearing on August 8.

It added that if any respondent-authority directly files the reply without routing it through their advocate, then the said authority will remain virtually present to assist the green tribunal. "Applicant is directed to serve the other respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing," it further ordered.

Under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the green tribunal is responsible for handling cases related to environmental protection and the conservation of forests and natural resources.

