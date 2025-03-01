Pope is resting, says Vatican as he battles respiratory condition

Vatican City: Pope Francis slept well and spent the first part of the morning resting, Vatican News reported on Saturday, as he continues to battle his respiratory condition.

"After a quiet night, the Pope is resting", Vatican News quoted the brief Holy See Press Office statement.

An earlier statement, issued on Friday evening had stated that Pope Francis' respiratory condition worsened following an isolated bronchospasm. The Pope was promptly started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, to which he responded.

Due to the non-invasive mechanical ventilation, gas exchange values are reported to have returned to levels similar to those before the episode after the Pope was admitted on February 14. However, about 24 to 48 hours are needed to be able to assess the Pope's clinical condition following the isolated bronchospasm, as per Vatican News.

The Vatican added that the pontiff "remained alert and oriented at all times."

A spokesperson later noted that the Pope is not considered out of danger at this point. The Vatican source told CNN that doctors expect to know more about his condition in the next 24-48 hours.

Pope Francis was first admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago, after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and then pneumonia. His current hospitalization is his fourth, and now longest, stay since he became pope in 2013, as per CNN.

The pontiff has suffered from lung-related issues for much of his life. As a young man, he suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of one lung removed. The Vatican has been releasing twice daily updates on the pope's health. On Thursday, it said that Pope Francis' condition was "improving" but his prognosis remained unclear, CNN reported.

The Pope's schedule has been cleared to accommodate his intensive medical treatment.

Earlier on Friday, the Vatican announced that the Pope will not lead next week's Ash Wednesday service, marking the start of Lent, for only the second time in his 12-year papacy. A Cardinal is expected to lead the service instead. (ANI)