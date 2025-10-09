Poor air quality can affect your joints, trigger severe rheumatoid arthritis: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Poor air quality may not just be choking your lungs, it can also attack joints, leading to severe rheumatoid arthritis, experts said here on Thursday.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues, especially the joints, causing persistent pain, swelling, stiffness, and disability.

Traditionally linked to genetics and immune system dysfunction, RA is now increasingly being associated with environmental triggers like air pollution.

Recent studies in Europe, China, and now India suggest that exposure to PM2.5 -- the dangerous fine particulate matter that penetrates deep into the lungs -- may be linked not only to heart and lung diseases but also to autoimmune disorders like RA.

“We are observing a rise in cases of RA in patients living in polluted areas that have no family history or genetic predisposition to autoimmune disease. Pollutants induce inflammatory reactions, exacerbating joint damage and promoting disease progression,” said Dr. Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, New Delhi.

“These toxins trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, causing an overactive immune response. This is a public health emergency we can no longer ignore,” added Kumar, while speaking at the 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRACON 2025), at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka here.

Current estimates suggest that RA already affects around 1 per cent of India’s adult population, but with pollution as a trigger, these numbers may spike dramatically.

Dr. Pulin Gupta, Professor and Rheumatologist at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital highlighted that the pollution-related cases of RA are more severe than the general ones.

“What we are witnessing is not just more RA cases but also more severe ones. Patients exposed to higher concentrations of PM2.5 are presenting with aggressive disease that progresses faster. Reduced green spaces in urban areas are worsening the problem, depriving residents of protective environmental buffers,” Gupta said.

Studies have shown strong associations between exposure to PM2.5, nitrogen oxides, and ozone, with increased risk of RA and worsening symptoms, especially in genetically susceptible individuals. Living near busy roads, which means constant traffic-related pollution, has also been linked to higher RA risk.

The experts also pointed out that autoimmune diseases like RA are lifelong conditions with no permanent cure, only management.

The health experts stressed the urgent need for multidisciplinary action: stricter pollution control, increased public awareness, and early screening of at-risk populations, and lifestyle changes to reduce exposure. They also called for expansion of urban green cover, cleaner transport solutions, and stronger national policies linking air quality to health.

--IANS

rvt/