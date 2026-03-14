Policy interventions improving public health indicators: J.P. Nadda

Moradabad, March 14 (IANS) Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has made sustained efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure, strengthen medical education and improve access to quality healthcare, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda said on Saturday.

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Addressing the convocation ceremony of Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Moradabad, Union Minister Nadda said: “In the last 11 years, India has witnessed a significant expansion of premier medical institutions. The number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences has increased from 6 earlier to 23 today, strengthening tertiary healthcare services and creating new opportunities for high-quality medical education and research across the country.”

He noted that India has recorded substantial progress in improving maternal and child health outcomes.

Citing global estimates, J.P. Nadda said that India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined by about 86 per cent, compared to a global reduction of around 48 per cent, reflecting the impact of sustained public health interventions.

Speaking about India’s efforts to eliminate tuberculosis, he highlighted that India has achieved a 21 per cent decline in TB incidence, which is significantly higher than the global decline of 12 per cent, as reported by the World Health Organization.

J.P. Nadda further emphasised that the government has been working consistently to reduce the financial burden of healthcare on citizens. He noted that out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) on healthcare has significantly declined from 62.6 per cent to 39.4 per cent, reflecting the government’s commitment to making healthcare more affordable and accessible to the people.

Highlighting India’s progress in strengthening access to timely treatment, the Union Health Minister said that findings from The Lancet show that around 90 per cent of cancer patients in India begin their treatment within 20 days, reflecting improvements in early diagnosis and treatment pathways across the healthcare system.

He highlighted the transformative impact of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, describing it as the world’s largest health coverage scheme, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

J.P. Nadda stated that the scheme has significantly expanded financial protection in healthcare and has benefited over 71 crore people, enabling millions of families to access quality treatment without financial hardship.

Addressing the graduating students, the Union Health Minister reminded them that their academic achievements are the result of the collective efforts of parents, teachers, mentors, university staff and institutional support systems.

“Behind every degree lies the silent contribution and encouragement of families, faculty members and institutions that guide students towards success,” he remarked.

He urged the students to carry a strong sense of social responsibility in their professional journeys.

“Always remember that society has provided you with the opportunity and the resources to become what you are today. Carry with you the conviction that you must give back to society and work towards the greater good,” he added.

--IANS

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