PM Modi’s Obesity Fight Gains Support from Akshay Kumar, WHO, and Experts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a national effort to combat obesity and reduce oil consumption. Speaking at the 38th National Games in Dehradun, he emphasised the importance of regular exercise, a balanced diet, and a 10 per cent reduction in daily oil consumption. The call has been supported by doctors, sportspersons, and various public figures, including actor Akshay Kumar, according to the official statement.

The statement highlights that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave a clarion call to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption. This has received wide support from doctors, sportspersons, and people from different walks of life.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, the Prime Minister discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country, which is a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with a focus on balanced intake. He underlined the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food and gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10%.

Actor Akshay Kumar praised the Prime Minister's message and highlighted the importance of good health.

The health fraternity has come out in huge numbers supporting the Prime Minister's clarion call. The World Health Organisation South-East Asia highlighted the prime minister's call for regular physical activity and a balanced nutritious diet.

In a statement, Gautam Khanna, CEO of P. D. Hinduja Hospital, called it a timely message on the importance of reducing obesity and associated risks. Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, lauded the Prime Minister's call to action to fight against obesity, as stated in an official release.

Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director of Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, emphasised that obesity is a serious challenge that the country must tackle immediately and collectively. Various other doctors also spoke in support of the importance of addressing the obesity crisis. Several hospitals, medical bodies, and associations, including the Indian Dental Association, Tata Memorial Hospital, and the Endocrine Society of Delhi, have voiced their support for the movement against obesity.

Boxer Vijender Singh praised the campaign launched by PM Modi, focusing on balanced diet, exercise, and health.

Fitness coach Mickey Mehta and World Championship bronze medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri also backed the prime minister's initiative. (ANI)