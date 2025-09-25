PhonePe presents affordable insurance against firecracker accidents this festive season

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) PhonePe has relaunched its comprehensive firecracker insurance coverage, just in time for the festive season, to offer absolute protection against firecracker-induced accidents.

This affordable plan is available at just Rs 11 (inclusive of GST) and provides extensive coverage up to Rs 25,000 for a span of 11 days during the festive period.

The initiative aims to provide enhanced assurance and protection to buyers so they can enjoy the festivities knowing they have financial support in the event of an accident.

As the upcoming festive season is the peak time for firecracker usage, PhonePe has reintroduced the firecracker insurance plan to ensure families can celebrate with utmost peace of mind.

At a nominal fee of Rs 11, buyers can avail a sum insured of up to Rs 25,000 and shield their entire family, including themselves, their spouse, and up to 2 children, under a single policy. The coverage is valid for 11 days beginning October 12.

For policies purchased after this date, the coverage will be effective for 11 days from the date of purchase.

The plan has been designed to be simple, transparent and easily accessible, simple and transparent.

Users can purchase the policy in under a minute, directly on the PhonePe app, and secure coverage for hospitalisation (more than 24 hrs), day-care treatment (less than 24 hrs), and accidental death.

Here’s how users can avail this coverage on the PhonePe app:

Step 1: Open the Insurance section on the PhonePe app and select Firecracker Insurance.

Step 2: Select the plan details, with a sum insured of Rs 25,000 and a fixed premium of Rs 11, along with your plan benefits.

Step 3: You will be able to view the insurer’s information and get a detailed breakdown of the plan benefits.

Step 4: Lastly, fill in the policyholder’s details, tap ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete the process.

