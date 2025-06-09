PGI-Chandigarh's youth-involving healthcare project expands wings

Chandigarh, June 9 (IANS) In a significant leap for healthcare facilitation and youth engagement, Project Sarathi, the innovative hospital navigation and patient support initiative launched by Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has now expanded its reach across 34 states and Union Territories, the hospital said on Monday.

With the joint backing of the Union Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Youth Affairs and Sports, 1,467 hospitals have been approved under the Seva Se Seekhen -- experiential learning programme in hospitals, as listed on the MyBharat portal.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, expressed his enthusiasm about the nationwide replication of the Project Sarathi model as he remarked: “Launched with the twin objectives of simplifying hospital navigation for patients and channelizing the energy of India’s youth towards meaningful social contributions, Project Sarathi has evolved into a distinctive model of community engagement."

“It aims to create hospital environment where patients and their attendants feel guided, supported, and well-informed from the moment they arrive. At the same time, it offers students a structured platform to embrace social responsibilities during their formative years, thereby fostering greater civic consciousness and empathy.”

Prof Lal further stated: “As envisioned under the leadership of the Union Health Minister, Project Sarathi was launched as a modest yet confident step toward enhancing patient facilitation through volunteer engagement, and it has now blossomed into a nationwide movement."

Supported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the initiative exemplifies the government’s strong conviction in its long-term potential.

With over 50,000 volunteer service hours logged at PGIMER alone, Project Sarathi is effectively addressing hospital-level challenges while simultaneously nurturing a generation of responsible, service-minded youth.

Echoing similar sentiment, Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGIMER, said 1,467 hospitals across 34 states and UTs have been approved under the Seva Se Seekhen, which is modelled on the concept of PGIMER’s Project Sarathi.

It launched at PGIMER as a pilot to meet the rising demand for hospital navigators and patient support, Project Sarathi was formally inaugurated on May 5, 2024.

This collaboration between PGIMER and educational institutions aimed to train and deploy student volunteers to help patients navigate complex hospital environments.

Looking ahead, Project Sarathi is poised for further expansion with increased government and institutional support.

