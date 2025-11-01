PGI Chandigarh inducts ex-servicemen to strengthen safety

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) With the induction of Army ex-servicemen as the new batch of security personnel, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh is moving closer to realising its vision of a safer, more responsive, and patient-friendly environment, officials said on Saturday.

"The commitment and discipline that these ex-servicemen bring will immensely strengthen our institutional fabric as we continue expanding our clinical and research facilities," said Vivek Lal, PGIMER Chandigarh Director, while addressing the impressive induction ceremony of 287 newly recruited security personnel held at the NINE Auditorium in PGIMER.

The ceremony, marking a significant step towards reinforcing institutional security and operational efficiency at PGIMER, Chandigarh, witnessed the participation of all 287 security personnel in uniform.

The event was attended by senior functionaries of PGIMER, including Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration); Ravinder Singh, Financial Advisor-cum-Chief Accountant; Ashok Kumar, Acting Medical Superintendent; and Ranjit Pal Singh Bhogal, Associate Professor, Department of Hospital Administration, along with other faculty members and administrative officials.

The PGIMER director also said, "PGIMER has inducted 287 ex-servicemen into its Security Department through Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO), marking a major stride in strengthening institutional safety with disciplined and trained personnel. With this induction, the total strength of PGIMER's security force has now been enhanced to 1,000 personnel, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the institute's expanding facilities. These veterans, with years of service in the Indian Armed Forces, bring unmatched vigilance, integrity, and crisis management skills to the healthcare environment. Their inclusion reflects PGIMER's commitment to national service and sets a benchmark for public institutions across India."

Through this initiative, the PGIMER not only enhances operational efficiency but also honours the continued contribution of soldiers in civilian life, ensuring a secure and respectful atmosphere for patients, staff, and visitors alike.

This follows the recent approval by the Standing Finance Committee to recruit an additional 300 security staff, in anticipation of the commissioning of the Neurosciences Centre and the Mother and Child Centre, both expected to open by January 2026.

PGIMER Director Lal noted, "The initiative reflects PGIMER's proactive approach to build a secure and patient-centric ecosystem, particularly as the institute prepares for the launch of round-the-clock diagnostic services -- an important step towards enhancing accessibility and easing the burden on patients.

Echoing the Director's sentiments, Pankaj Rai, PGIMER Deputy Director (Administration), said, "Security plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity and smooth functioning of a large and complex healthcare institution like PGIMER. The induction of these trained personnel marks an important milestone in ensuring that our patients, caregivers, and staff continue to experience a safe and orderly environment."

This initiative underscores PGIMER's unwavering commitment to safety, efficiency, and patient well-being, ensuring that as the institute continues to grow, it remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of care, service, and institutional excellence.

--IANS

vg/khz