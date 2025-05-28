PGI Chandigarh honours staff for support during Operation Sindoor

Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Wednesday honoured medical and para-medical staff, besides volunteers, for providing medical support at ground zero during Operation Sindoor, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Supporting the clinical and logistical backbone of the team was hospital attendant Darshan Singh whose role in maintaining operational hygiene and patient assistance proved vital under field conditions.

Vishav Manav Ruhani Kendra volunteers -- Manmohan and Shyam Paswan -- were felicitated for their support in patient care coordination and movement assistance, and emotional support to those affected during the crisis.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the institute in the presence of PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal, who commended the team for their courage, swift response, and professional excellence in the face of adversity.

Lauding the team, Prof Lal said: “This team represented the finest spirit of the PGIMER. Their presence at ground zero amidst extremely challenging circumstances not only saved lives but also brought dignity, relief, and a sense of hope to many in distress. Their contribution goes beyond medical duty -- it was a deeply humanitarian act.”

A team of doctors who provided critical medical and surgical support in the field included Dr Amit Sharma (anaesthesia), Dr Swapnesh Sahu (general and vascular surgery), Dr Himanshu Kanwat (orthopedics), Dr Mahesh Jangra (plastic surgery), Dr Sachin Kumar (anaesthesia), Dr Gokulakrishnan Hari (general and vascular surgery), Dr Udit Jayant (orthopedics), and Dr Sachin C. Nair (plastic surgery).

Their efforts ranged from trauma stabilisation to emergency surgeries in the makeshift medical zones set up in the conflict-hit area.

Three nursing officers -- Narinder Tyagi, Ramesh Kumar, and Krishan Kumar -- were instrumental in providing round-the-clock patient care, monitoring post-surgical recovery, and supporting emergency interventions during the mission.

The Transport Department team managed difficult terrain and tight schedules to ensure timely evacuation, logistical coordination, and supply chain continuity.

Those felicitated from the department include Shiv Nath, Pradeep Kumar, Lakhvir Singh, Jasvir Singh, Rajveer Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jagtar Singh, Jatinder Singh, Malkit and Gaurav Kumar.

