People’s participation critical for enhancing public service delivery: J.P. Nadda

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) People’s participation is critical for boosting public service delivery in the country, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Thursday.

Chairing a ‘Kayakalp Manthan’ with Central government Hospitals, NGOs, and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry to boost 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) for achieving better health outcomes, the Union Minister highlighted substantial improvements made over the last decade and underlined the need for sustained efforts to further enhance public healthcare delivery.

For effective public healthcare delivery, he stressed the role of Jan Bhagidari.

"Involving local communities and encouraging a sense of belongingness to the healthcare facilities can enhance the effectiveness of the Kayakalp Scheme," the Minister said.

This needs to be fostered as a nationwide movement, he said, to ensure the sustained success of the initiative.

The Union Health Minister stressed the importance of environment and ambience in healthcare facilities, emphasising that a positive hospital environment affects the mental well-being of both patients and staff.

"While thousands of patients visit hospitals daily and receive quality treatment, there is a noticeable lack of positive feedback from the patients despite getting the best clinical treatment, which calls for introspection and better communication from the hospitals to patients and the public," he said.

A key point of discussion was the perception of government hospitals and the factors that contribute to the image building.

The Minister urged all stakeholders to focus on understanding the root causes of these perceptions, including issues related to infrastructure, cleanliness, staff behaviour, amenities, and management, to identify and implement practical solutions.

He stressed the need to address challenges encountered by hospitals through better management and prioritisation of services.

Nadda also called for a stronger focus on state hospitals, especially at the grassroots level, including Sub-Health Centres (SHC), to ease the growing pressure on premium institutions in urban cities.

"The future strategy will emphasise training, capacity building, innovation, and the adoption of eco-friendly approaches. A focus on enhancing people’s participation and integrating technology into healthcare delivery will also be critical to easing the burden on top-tier institutions," he said.

Launched in 2015, the Kayakalp Scheme aims to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities across India.

Initially rolled out in 10 Central government hospitals, the scheme now includes 25 Central government hospitals and institutions, expanding its reach to numerous healthcare centres across the nation.

In state government hospitals and healthcare institutions, the Scheme is operative through the National Health Mission (NHM).

