Patients getting improved healthcare facilities at Kanbha Health Centre in Ahmedabad under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (IANS) The Kanbha Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ahmedabad is emerging as a vital lifeline for local residents, offering essential medical services and access to government health benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The centre is now delivering enhanced facilities, including outpatient consultations, Ayushman card registration and information, and 108 emergency ambulance services.

Vatva Assembly MLA Babubhai Jadhav on Thursday visited the health centre to review ongoing services and interact with patients. He expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the centre and its role in making quality healthcare accessible to the rural population.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is playing a transformative role in healthcare delivery. Through the Ayushman Card, eligible citizens receive up to Rs 5 lakh annually for secondary and tertiary care treatments, completely free of cost.

Patients visiting the Kanbha PHC not only receive quality treatment but are also guided on how to avail of the Ayushman card benefits. The process of registration and verification is carried out at the centre itself, ensuring that even those from economically weaker sections can easily enrol.

“The doctor explained everything about the Ayushman Card and guided me through the process,” said Rekha Ben Nagar, a patient, told IANS.

“I received free treatment two months ago, and now I feel much better. I didn’t have to spend a single rupee.”

Another patient, Sunil, said: "I had severe pain in my legs and needed surgery. Thanks to the Ayushman Yojana, I underwent an operation here at no cost. I’m very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for launching such a helpful scheme."

Medical Officer Dr Sangeet Ben Patni informed that over 100 patients attend the OPD every day.

"We have 13 dedicated staff members, including doctors, supervisors, health workers, and lab technicians. The centre is committed to fulfilling every healthcare need of our community. The patients are getting benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," she said.

The 108-emergency ambulance service is also proving to be a crucial component of the facility, offering prompt transport and emergency care in critical situations.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, introduced under the National Health Policy 2017, is aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It adopts a holistic approach to healthcare through two major components — Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Launched on September 23, 2018, in Ranchi, PM-JAY is the world’s largest health assurance scheme. It targets over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, covering nearly 50 crore beneficiaries. The scheme is funded jointly by the Central and state Governments and is based on data from the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC).

--IANS

jk/vd