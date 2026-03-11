Parents flag barriers for Divyang learners, request NIOS to undertake urgent policy reforms

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) A group of parents representing Divyang (specially-abled) learners has appealed to National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) authorities to implement key policy reforms to make the education system more inclusive and accessible for students with disabilities.

Read More

The board practicals for secondary and senior secondary learners are scheduled to begin on March 17.

Parents of Divyang learners have raised several concerns related to subject combinations, examination patterns, evaluation methods, and practical guidelines at the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels in a detailed letter addressed to the Chairperson of NIOS.

The letter, dated March 6, was sent via email and also tweeted by the parents.

The representation, submitted earlier through emails and hard copies to the NIOS Regional Centre in Pune, states that despite earlier communication in November and December 2025, the issues remain unresolved. Parents say the lack of any response has compelled them to once again request authorities to examine the matter in the interest of Divyang learners.

They have highlighted the following issues with the NIOS.

Demand for Flexible Subject Choices

One of the important demands raised by parents is allowing students with disabilities to opt for Data Entry Operations (DEO) along with an additional vocational subject at the Secondary level. Presently, the NIOS prospectus does not permit learners choosing DEO to select another vocational course.

Parents argue that digital skills such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are essential for functional independence and employment opportunities, mainly for students who may not pursue mainstream higher education.

Bhakti Rathod, a special needs educator and mother, stressed the importance of strengthening skill-based education for such learners.

"Data Entry Operations must be a core subject, not just vocational. Mastering MS Office is a vital career gateway for students with special needs. To ensure future independence, one vocational subject should be mandatory at both the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. We must prioritise simple exam formats and accessible structures that allow every child to excel. Let’s make education truly valuable by focusing on functional skills over rote memorisation," she said.

At the Senior Secondary level, parents have also requested the removal of subject restrictions that prevent learners opting for subjects such as Data Entry, Early Childhood Care, Tourism, and Physical Education from selecting additional vocational subjects. They contend that such limitations restrict skill development and contradict the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises vocational training and employability.

Radhika, a special educator, said policy-level changes could help open new pathways for neurodivergent students.

“The vision of NIOS has always been to reach the unreached. By making a paradigm shift at the policy level, the Board can ensure that education is not only accessible but also meaningful and achievable for neurodivergent learners. Such reforms will help them develop skills, build confidence, and contribute productively to the workforce," she said.

Parents have also highlighted that although the academic year is almost over, many learners have not yet received their textbooks despite paying the admission fee, including the cost of books.

Concerns Over Examination Patterns:

The letter also flags irregularities in the examination pattern of Business Studies papers in recent sessions. According to parents, some question papers included questions beyond the prescribed syllabus and lacked internal choices across sections, causing confusion and anxiety among students with disabilities.

Gopika Yugal Dhoot, parent of a Divyang learner with intellectual disability, raised concerns over discrepancies between the syllabus and question papers.

"We noticed discrepancies in the syllabus while solving the sample paper. The sample paper was beyond the prescribed syllabus, and its answer key did not match either. The November 2025 Business Studies paper also had out-of-syllabus questions and no internal choices across the paper," she said.

Parents have urged the board to strictly adhere to the syllabus and provide a simplified and predictable question structure. They have also requested corrections in sample question papers and answer keys available on the NIOS website.

Stress on Practical Exams and Assessments:

The letter highlighted another major concern, which is about the disparity in the number of practical examinations. While Secondary level learners are required to complete only four practical exams, Senior Secondary learners must complete as many as twenty, which parents say creates undue pressure on students with special needs.

Parents have also raised concerns about compulsory formative assessments, known as PCP practicals. Lakshmi Menon, parent of a Divyang learner, questioned the current requirement.

"Why are learners compelled to give all PCP practicals in the first year before their first public examination itself, when the Board allows flexibility to submit TMAs only for subjects for which exam fees are paid? If a learner misses the practical, additional formative assessment fees are imposed," she said.

Parents have asked for greater flexibility in formative assessments, noting that many Divyang learners cannot appear for multiple subjects in a single academic year due to medical conditions and other challenges.

Demand for Inclusive Examination Infrastructure

The letter further highlights the lack of specialised examination centres in Mumbai. Currently, the city has only one Special Accredited Institution for Education of the Disabled (SAIED), which caters only to secondary-level exams.

Senior Secondary students are required to appear at regular examination centres, where parents claim staff may not always be trained to address the needs of students with disabilities.

Richard D’Souza, parent of a Divyang learner, emphasised the need for specialised centres and inclusive practical assessments.

"We request the establishment of SAIED centres for Senior Secondary in metro cities, especially Mumbai, to support neurodivergent learners through appropriate learning environments and sensitised educators. Board practical examinations should focus on practical skills rather than theory-based assessments,” he said.

He also suggested extending the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) approach used in Secondary Home Science practicals to Senior Secondary practical examinations. Under DEI, students study all topics but are assessed on selected ones to ensure fair and meaningful evaluation.

Call for Fair Evaluation and Simplified Papers

Parents have also called for fair and sensitive evaluation methods for Divyang learners. They have requested that answer sheets of students with disabilities be evaluated by trained special educators who are better equipped to understand responses from learners with learning disabilities, autism, ADHD and intellectual disabilities.

According to them, specialised evaluators would be better able to assess conceptual understanding even when answers may not strictly follow conventional writing patterns.

Parents have also proposed to introduce a separate simplified question paper for students with disabilities, featuring more objective formats such as multiple-choice questions, fill-in-the-blanks and short-answer responses. They believe such a format would reduce the writing burden and place greater emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than complex interpretation, thereby making examinations more accessible and inclusive.

Appeal for Policy Review:

Among other recommendations, parents have suggested aligning NIOS theory examinations with the 80-mark written exam and 20 per cent internal assessment (TMA) model followed by many education boards. According to them, the current 100-mark written exam increases writing burden and stress for learners who may have limited attention spans or sitting tolerance.

In their appeal, the parents said these measures are consistent with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the National Education Policy 2020, and the inclusive education guidelines followed by NIOS.

They have now urged education authorities and the government to take note of these concerns and initiate policy changes that ensure equitable and stress-free education for students with disabilities.

Parents expressed hope that the requested reforms would strengthen the open schooling system’s commitment to accessibility and inclusive education.

--IANS

ak/vd