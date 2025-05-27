Over 10k organisations register for Yoga Sangam after PM Modi’s call in Mann Ki Baat: Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) More than 10,000 organisations across the country have registered for Yoga Sangam after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat, urged corporates to participate in the initiative.

Yoga Sangam is a nationwide initiative poised to become India’s largest-ever wellness celebration on International Yoga Day on June 21.

During the 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded the growing integration of Yoga into India’s corporate culture, calling it a powerful indicator of the private sector’s commitment to national wellness.

“Our corporates are not lagging in this. Some institutions have set aside a separate place for yoga practice in their offices. Some start-ups have set up ‘office yoga hours’. This is a positive sign of how the private sector is contributing to the nation’s health movement,” said the Prime Minister during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

“In response to this clarion call, over 10,000 organisations have registered for Yoga Sangam,” the Ayush Ministry said.

Yoga Sangam will be celebrated across more than one lakh locations across India -- from snow-draped Himalayan summits to sunlit coastal temples.

“Participants will stretch, breathe, and move in harmony, embodying India’s timeless gift to the world: Yoga as a force for unity, health, and inner peace,” the Ministry said.

This year marks a decade since the United Nations officially recognised the International Day of Yoga in 2015.

As the nation celebrates a decade of global leadership in wellness, the theme for 2025, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” resonates more deeply than ever.

To participate, citizens can visit the Ayush Ministry’s website and register as a group or organisation.

After conducting the Yoga Sangam event on June 21, upload participation details and receive the official Certificate of Appreciation.

