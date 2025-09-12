Omar Abdullah-led govt allots Rs 124.83 crore to healthcare sector in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) J&K Health Minister, Sakina Itoo, said on Friday that keeping up its commitment to improve the healthcare sector by providing hi-tech facilities, the Omar Abdullah-headed government has allotted Rs 124.83 crore for the upgradation of this sector.

Sakina Itoo posted on X: “As assured by the Hon’ble CM in the Budget Speech, we have allocated Rs 124.83 Cr for key upgrades in J&K’s health sector: CT Scan at GMC Jammu, MRI machines at GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua & GMC Rajouri, Cath Lab at GMC Doda, PET Scan at GMC Srinagar, Strengthening Telemedicine across J&K (80 units). Committed to stronger, accessible healthcare.”

The Centre has recently increased 50 MBBS seats in J&K to ensure that trained healthcare facilities are available in the remotest corners of the UT.

During the last 10 years, the number of medical colleges in J&K has gone up from four to 11.

These 11 medical colleges include the prestigious Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and AIIMS Jammu, along with several other government medical colleges like GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu, and others in districts like Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, Handwara and Udhampur.

The number of MBBS seats in these medical colleges is now over 1400. The number of seats in nursing colleges of J&K is 1300 in the government sector and 2000 in the private sector.

Healthcare has become widely available even in the remotest areas of J&K, where primary health centres are located with trained medical officers.

Every district has a sub-district hospital and a district hospital with OPD and indoor patient care facilities.

The healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir is a three-tiered system of public and private facilities, supported by government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and National Health Mission (NHM), focusing on improving infrastructure and access to care.

Significant progress has been made, notably in financing, infrastructure development, and the digitisation of health records, although challenges remain, including shortages of specialists, particularly in rural areas.

The sector is also embracing modern solutions like tele-mental health services through Telemanas and investing in oxygen generation and ambulance services to address immediate needs.

The sector heavily relies on government-backed initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme (including PMJAY SEHAT) to extend health coverage and improve affordability, and the NHM for various healthcare services.

The government has focused on expanding infrastructure, including hospitals, public health centres, and specialised facilities like AIIMS Awantipora.

The bed capacity has also increased significantly to 21,966. Progress has been made in digitising the sector, including the creation of over 72 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Investments have been made to improve emergency response, including the deployment of a large fleet of ambulances and increased capacity for medical oxygen generation.

The establishment of ‘Telemanas’, a 24/7 tele-mental health facility, aims to provide accessible and affordable mental health services across J&K.

--IANS

sq/dan