Odisha govt constitutes judicial commission to probe SCB Medical College ICU fire​

Bhubaneswar, March 16 (AINS) The Odisha government on Monday announced the formation of a single-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the tragic fire at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, which claimed the lives of ten patients.

Read More

According to a notification issued by the Odisha Home Department, the state government described the incident as a matter of serious public importance.​

“The State Government are deeply concerned about the issue and thinks that, this being a matter of serious public importance, should be inquired into by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952,” reads the notification.​

The state government has appointed Laxmidhar Biswal, Retired District Judge, as the sole member of the Commission. The inquiry is mandated to be completed within 60 days from the date of publication of the notification in the Odisha Gazette.​

The Commission has been instructed to examine the sequence of events leading to the tragic fire mishap, the role, conduct and accountability of persons or authorities in this incident, the hospital and other agencies’ preparedness in dealing with such incidents and the effectiveness of measures taken before and after the incident to save the lives of the patients.

The government also asked the commission to make recommendations to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies.​

“The Headquarters of the Commission shall be at Cuttack. However, the Commission may hold the Inquiry at any other place as may be considered necessary for the purpose of inquiry,” the notification added.​

The notification comes in the wake of widespread public concern over the tragic incident, which also left several patients critically injured. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier announced a judicial inquiry, assuring stringent action against any negligence that may have contributed to the disaster.​

The government also formed a six-member fact-finding team, headed by Development Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh, to investigate the causes of the tragic fire.

The SCB fire has reignited debates over hospital safety measures, particularly in intensive care units, and highlights the urgent need for stringent safety protocols and emergency preparedness. The judicial inquiry aims to provide a comprehensive report on the lapses, accountability, and preventive steps to safeguard lives in the future.​

According to reports, a major fire broke out at the ICU of the Trauma Care centre at the SCB medical college due to a suspected electrical short circuit between 2 AM and 3 AM on Monday. Seven patients critically injured in the incident died immediately, while three others succumbed after being shifted to other ICUs.

--IANS

gyan/dan

​