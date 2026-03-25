Norovirus hits primary school in China's Shanxi

Taiyuan, March 25 (IANS) Mass vomiting and diarrhea cases were reported at Yucai Primary School in Xiaodian District of Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, on Wednesday morning, with initial tests confirming norovirus infection, according to local education authorities.

Read More

An official from the district education bureau said that over 100 students have taken leave, and efforts are underway to confirm the exact number of cases. Classes at the affected campus have been suspended, with teachers providing online instruction to ensure uninterrupted learning for other students.

Health authorities have launched disinfection protocols and epidemiological investigations, while the cause of the outbreak remains under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organization, Norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. Symptoms of norovirus include acute onset diarrhea and vomiting. Emerging evidence suggest that norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity. It is sometimes called the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug." However, norovirus illness is not related to the flu. The flu is caused by the influenza virus. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines.

An estimated 685 million cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million cases amongst children under 5. The burden of norovirus is significant; norovirus causes an estimated 200,000 deaths per year, including 50,000 child deaths, primarily impacting low-income countries. Norovirus has been estimated to cost $60 billion globally as a result of healthcare costs and economic losses.

Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days; but they can still spread the virus for a few days after.

If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration (loss of body fluids), especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses.

--IANS

jk/