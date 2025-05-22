No need to panic over detection of Covid positive case in Odisha: Official

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (IANS) Amid worries over the detection of one Covid-19 positive case in Bhubaneswar, Secretary for Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department, Aswathy S. on Thursday advised people not to panic over the sporadic incidents of Covid detection.

Speaking to mediapersons, Aswathy said that a fresh Covid-19 case was detected in Odisha after two and a half years.

She told the media that the health condition of the patient, who also suffers from other comorbidities, is stable now.

She also assured that the situation is completely under control and there is no need to worry about the sporadic appearance of Covid cases.

While advising people over the issue, Aswathy said: "There is no need to panic. There is no advisory from the Government of India or any other agency at the moment. Please rest assured that we are monitoring the situation and we are in complete control of the situation. We are alert, and we have been closely monitoring the situation.”

The Health Secretary further added that sporadic and singular cases of Covid are continuously being detected in various parts of the country since the fall of the pandemic’s peak in 2020-21.

She noted that, since then, the disease is well controlled and contained in Odisha.

The rollout of free vaccines and mass vaccination coupled with continued government efforts reduced the spread and burden of the disease to a great extent in Odisha.

"The sporadic cases are continuous phenomena, and these are managed as per the established protocols as and when they arise. As per National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) indicators, these sporadic cases are of 'mild variety of known pre-existing strains'. They do not cause any grave disease. NCDC or WHO have not issued any new additional advisory with regard to sporadic cases. Health department is in all readiness to deal with the cases as and when they are detected,” Aswathy added.

As per reports, one Covid case has been detected in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The man had reportedly returned from Delhi. He is under quarantine now.

It is worth noting that Maharashtra has reported two Covid-related deaths recently.

