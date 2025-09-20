NHM employees end 31-day strike in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 20 (IANS) After 31 days of statewide protests, the National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Chhattisgarh announced their decision to end their strike late on Friday night following a breakthrough meeting with Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.

The resolution came after weeks of negotiations and public concern over the disruption of essential health services.

Over 16,000 NHM employees and officers had participated in the strike, demanding better working conditions, fair compensation, and policy reforms.

In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh government accepted four of the employees’ key demands. These include a 5 per cent salary hike effective from July 2023, and 30 days of paid leave annually, transparency in annual performance evaluations, and the provision of cashless medical insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh.

These concessions mark a major step forward in addressing long-standing grievances of NHM staff, many of whom have been working under contractual terms with limited benefits.

To address the remaining demands, the government has announced the formation of a dedicated committee. This panel will investigate issues related to grade pay determination, compassionate appointments, and transfer policies.

The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations within three months.

Health Minister Jaiswal, who personally met with representatives of the striking employees, praised their decision to return to work and emphasised the government’s commitment to resolving all pending concerns.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai issued a statement welcoming the end of the strike. He reiterated the government’s stance that every employee is considered part of the state’s extended family and that their legitimate demands will always be met with sensitivity and respect.

“Public health is our top priority,” the Chief Minister wrote on X. “I am confident that through the collective efforts of the government and employees, the people of Chhattisgarh will have access to excellent health services. Together, we will lead the state towards a healthier and brighter future.”

The end of the strike has brought relief to thousands of patients and families who had been affected by the disruption in services.

With NHM staff returning to duty, health facilities across the state are expected to resume normal operations, restoring critical care and outreach programs that serve some of the most vulnerable communities in Chhattisgarh.

--IANS

sktr/rad