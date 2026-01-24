National Girl Child Day: India advancing towards an equitable society, says govt

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) India is advancing towards an equitable society with no gender discrimination and equal opportunities for girls, said the government.

Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the day serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender discrimination, promote equal opportunities, and foster an environment where girls can thrive as empowered citizens.

The day also aligns effectively with India's vision of women-led development and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The government has, through different initiatives, supported by community participation, NGOs, schools, and Anganwadis, made measurable gains in girls' survival, education, and empowerment.

“National Girl Child Day 2026 serves as a reminder of the importance of empowering girls and fostering an environment of equality and opportunity. Through multi-sectoral awareness campaigns, policy enforcement, and community engagement, India continues to build momentum towards gender equity and societal attitudes,” said an official statement.

“With the ongoing commitment from government, civil society, and communities, India is advancing towards an equitable society where every girl child is valued, protected, and empowered to realise her full potential,” it added.

The government has addressed persistent inequalities faced by girls, including gender biases, female foeticide, challenges related to the child sex ratio, child marriage, and barriers to education and health.

Importantly, the day emphasises changing societal attitudes to value and respect girls as equals, thereby promoting their holistic development.

"Significant progress has been made through sustained efforts, particularly under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, with the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) rising from around 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24 at the national level," the government said.

In addition to this, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls at the secondary level (Classes 9-10) in India has shown improvement, rising from 75.51 per cent in 2014-15 to 78 per cent in 2023-24.

Furthermore, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls at the secondary level reached 80.2 per cent in 2024-25.

The government has implemented a range of targeted schemes to protect, educate, and empower the girl child, many integrated under the umbrella Mission Shakti, which includes Samagra Shiksha, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) , and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)

Other initiatives include the Vigyan Jyoti Scheme, scholarships for girl child, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat, POSHAN Abhiyaan, and Mission Vatsalya.

To promote long-term economic security and independence for girls, the government has also introduced dedicated savings and investment schemes that encourage families to plan for their daughters’ education, marriage, and future needs with the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY).

