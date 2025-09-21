Namo Yuva Run sees nationwide participation, leaders call for 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The 'Namo Yuva Run' was flagged off in cities across India on Sunday, drawing lakhs of young participants in a nationwide marathon aimed at promoting the vision of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India)'.

The mega initiative, held simultaneously at 75 locations, is part of the Sewa Pakhwada campaign launched by the BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which had announced the campaign on September 7, said the large-scale run was focused on spreading awareness about fitness, health, and social responsibility.

In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, National Secretary Alka Gurjar, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha State President Sagar Tyagi jointly flagged off the marathon.

Speaking to the reporters, Tiwari said, "Today, we organised a big marathon in Delhi, invited people, and a good number of youth participated in it. This is organised under Sewa Pakhwada to mark PM Modi's birthday. We have to make people aware of fitness and health."

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary also called on people to participate in large numbers and said, "Through this marathon, our objective is to make India free from obesity and addiction, so that the younger generation can contribute to building a Viksit Bharat in the future."

Mumbai witnessed similar enthusiasm, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and several party leaders participated.

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, who has been named the brand ambassador of the event, also joined the campaign, lending his presence to inspire youth.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched the run in Jaipur and urged citizens to join in large numbers. In Jodhpur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagged off the marathon organised by the BJP City Youth Morcha.

Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat said, "It is widely acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held the vision and dream of 'Khelega India To Khilega India', which led him to launch the Fit India Mission. As the nation celebrates his 75th birthday and honours his long life dedicated to serving the country, with service and integrity being of utmost importance in his life, the entire country has resolved to run marathons together as a mark of respect for him."

BJP State President Madan Rathore, who was also present in Jodhpur, added, "In India, the Sewa Pakhwada is being observed from September 17 to October 2. Various initiatives are being undertaken during this period… During this period, we have organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps. Today's marathon is specifically for promoting a Nasha Mukt Bharat."

From Uttar Pradesh to Odisha, the marathon saw participation from several state leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Tripura CM Manik Saha, and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi all flagged off the run in their respective states.

In Agra, the event took place at Eklavya Sports Stadium, where Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya inaugurated the marathon. He told reporters, "The Namo Marathon has been organised with the goal: a drug-free India, Viksit Bharat, One Nation One Election, and a globally leading India."

The Namo Yuva Run, blending fitness with social responsibility, turned into a nationwide celebration of youth participation, carrying forward the message of a healthier, drug-free and stronger India.

