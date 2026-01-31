Nagaland CM launches digitisation of old birth, death records to boost citizen services ​

Kohima, Jan 31 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially launched the digitisation of old manual birth and death certificates, marking a major step towards modernising vital records management in the state. ​

Read More

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative would significantly streamline service delivery, ensure accurate and efficient data management, and improve citizens’ access to essential documents. ​

He added that the digitisation process would also help the government make informed public policy decisions. ​

The Chief Minister commended the Department of Economics and Statistics for its efforts and urged citizens to ensure the timely registration of births and deaths. ​

In line with the directive of the office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Nagaland government had introduced online registration of births and deaths in April 2022. ​

The digitisation of old manual records aims to fully integrate historical data into the online system, ensuring authenticity, security, and long-term accessibility. ​

The Department announced that manual certificate issuance will soon be discontinued, with the state transitioning to 100 per cent online registration and digitisation. ​

The move is expected to reduce paperwork and provide faster, more reliable services to the public. Officials clarified that only genuine certificates issued by authorised registrars and supported by official records will be digitised. ​

The Department has appealed to the general public to avail themselves of the facility through the RGI portal to help build a comprehensive and secure database of vital records for Nagaland. ​

The launch took place at the Chief Minister’s office in Kohima in the presence of Akunu S. Meyase, Secretary to the government of Nagaland, Department of Economics and Statistics, Neidilhou Keditsu, Director of Economics and Statistics, and other departmental officials. ​

--IANS

sc/dan