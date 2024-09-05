MP: 16 people, including 3 females test positive for dengue in last 24 hours in Indore

Indore: Indore has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of dengue cases as 16 new people, including three females tested positive in the last 24 hours, according to an health official.

Additionally, the district has recorded a total of 314 cases between January to September 4. Of these 190 are male and 124 are female. Currently, there are 24 active cases in the district.

District Civil Surgeon GL Sodhi said, "A total of 314 cases of dengue have been reported between January this year and September 4. Of these, 190 are male and 124 female. Currently, there are 24 active cases in the district so far. Also, a 16-year-old boy died during this time interval who was dengue positive and cardiac arrest was also mentioned for the death."

"If we talk about present tally then, 16 new dengue cases in which three are female patients have been reported in the last 24 hours. Besides, there are seven cases of Malaria in the district," he added.

Sodhi further explained that Aedes mosquitoes which cause dengue breed in clean water inside the house so one should check that stored water should get empty once before seven days, otherwise larvae generated out there and eventually breeding of mosquitoes took place.

Secondly, water remains in flower pots in houses and due to which if there is little amount of clean water then they start breeding. Therefore, either water should be cleaned or put some oil in water so that it doesn't breed, he added.

When asked about the move of the health department in this direction he said, "Generally, the place where positive cases are reported, a larvae survey is conducted in those areas and based on survey its elimination is done."

