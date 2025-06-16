MP Guv reviews efforts on sickle cell eradication at Raj Bhawan

Bhopal, June 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has chaired a meeting to review the ongoing efforts under the sickle cell anaemia eradication campaign at Raj Bhawan.

During the discussion on Monday, the Governor spoke about the ambitious resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047.

He also highlighted the successful efforts undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Apart from senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Health department, A.R. Dalla, an experienced doctor in the field of sickle cell anaemia eradication in Chhattisgarh, was a special invitee in the meeting.

During the meeting, they mutually exchanged thoughts on various dimensions of sickle cell disease, diagnosis, treatment and management.

Governor Patel said that there is abundant availability of medicinal plants in Madhya Pradesh.

The Governor told that the Raj Bhavan has also provided financial assistance to all Red Cross district units in the state for providing sickle cell testing, treatment and necessary equipment.

The review meeting was held ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Madhya Pradesh to attend a World Sickle Cell Day programme scheduled on June 19.

The programme will be held at a stadium in Barwani district, one of the tribal populated districts of Madhya Pradesh, government officials said on Monday.

During his visit, President Murmu will address the programme, and she will also participate in several other events as well.

Governor Patel, who is monitoring sickle cell eradication programme initiated by Prime Minister Modi, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also heads the state's Health and Family Welfare department, will also be present at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission at a public programme from Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Shahdol district in June 2023.

--IANS

pd/khz