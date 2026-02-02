MP govt preparing proposal of incentivising teaching staff in medical colleges in remote areas: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla

Bhopal, Feb 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, on Monday, reviewed important issues related to strengthening health services in the state, infrastructure development, availability of medical manpower, and improving the quality of medical education during a meeting with senior officials from the concerned departments in Bhopal.

Read More

According to official information, the proposals brought for the review includes appointment of medical assistants, manpower in government-run hospitals and infrastructure development required for upgradation of health institutions in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla directed that all schemes be implemented effectively, transparently, and in a time-bound manner to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of health services in the state.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the state health department to complete a proposal to provide additional incentives to encourage the appointment of teaching staff in medical colleges located in remote locations.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Rajendra Shukla, who is handling the Public Health and Medical Education department in the Madhya Pradesh-led state government, said in a statement that a proposal for incentive for teaching staff in medical colleges in remote areas will be sent for state Cabinet's approval soon.

He said that ensuring the availability of qualified teaching staff in remote areas is crucial for quality medical education.

While discussing inter-departmental issues in the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Shukla directed that coordination be established with the concerned departments and formalities be completed on a priority basis so that there is no unnecessary delay in the implementation of the schemes.

He also directed that proposals for the availability of state-of-the-art equipment in tertiary care health facilities under CM Cares, along with the appointment of necessary manpower, be forwarded on a priority basis.

"It is necessary to further strengthen tertiary care services for the treatment of serious diseases so that citizens have access to high-level medical services in every region of the state," Deputy CM Shukla said in a statement.

He also added that three newly approved medical colleges being developed in Damoh, Chhatarpur and Budhni will be made operational from the next semester and the recruitment process for the necessary teaching staff be completed within the stipulated time frame.

The provisions of the Union Budget were also discussed in detail during the meeting and the Deputy Chief Minister directed the health department to prepare a concrete action plan to ensure the timely and effective utilisation of available budgetary resources.

--IANS

pd/khz