Morepen Labs’ Q4 net profit declines 29 pc as rising expenses weigh on margins

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Pharmaceuticals company Morepen Labs on Monday reported a decline of 29.3 per cent in its net profit (year-on-year) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as rising expenses took a toll on the healthcare company's performance.

The net profit for Q4 stood at Rs 20.3 crore, down from Rs 28.7 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s total revenue increased by 10.1 per cent, reaching Rs 465.8 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 423 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite this growth in revenue, operating costs surged, which led to a decline in profitability.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a drop of 12.6 per cent, standing at Rs 42.3 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 48.4 crore in Q4 of FY24.

As a result, the margin for Q4 stood at 9.1 per cent, lower than the 11.4 per cent reported in the same period last financial year.

Total expenditure for Morepen Labs in Q4 increased by nearly 15.5 per cent, reaching Rs 444.7 crore, up from Rs 385.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

A significant factor contributing to this increase was the rise in the cost of material consumed, which surged by approximately 21.89 per cent, from Rs 220.2 crore to Rs 268.4 crore.

Employee benefits expenses also rose by about 19 per cent, reaching Rs 57 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 47.9 crore during the same period last financial year.

Additionally, depreciation and amortisation expenses saw a sharp increase of 71.56 per cent, rising from Rs 9.6 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 16.47 crore in Q4 FY25.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for the financial year ended March 31.

However, the dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

