Mizoram govt strengthens health infrastructure, CM Lalduhoma reaffirms health as top priority

Aizawl, Feb 3 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that the state government has significantly strengthened healthcare infrastructure across the state by upgrading district hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to improve access to quality medical services.

Inaugurating the two-day Knowledge Exchange Health Conclave organised under the Rs 280-crore Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP) of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Chief Minister said that healthcare remains one of the government’s top priority sectors, with sustained efforts being made to enhance service delivery and system efficiency.

Representatives from nine states across the country are participating in the conclave being held at Falkland Park here.

Lalduhoma said that the Mizoram government considers the health of its people a key foundation for the state’s overall development and therefore accords high priority to the health sector.

He highlighted that Mizoram has introduced the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), one of the best healthcare systems in the country, under which patients receive cashless treatment through empanelled hospitals.

Advanced medical equipment has been procured for healthcare workers, and several new initiatives have been undertaken to further strengthen the health sector, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that many of these achievements have been made possible through the Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project and expressed gratitude to the World Bank and the Central government for their support.

He also said that the conclave would provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange with health sector experts from various states across India.

Deliberations at the conclave would lead to better strategies, wider understanding and stronger collaboration in the health sector, benefiting both Mizoram and the country as a whole, Lalduhoma added. He also thanked the MHSSP for organising the conclave.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister released a coffee table book.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii, in her address, said that through the MHSSP, significant improvements have been made in medical facilities and health centres through the procurement of new equipment and effective utilisation of resources.

As a result, Mizoram has achieved quality certifications for its healthcare institutions at the national level, she added.

The Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project was launched in 2021 with funding support from the World Bank and is being implemented for a period of five years. The project is scheduled to conclude in March 2026.

MHSSP Project Director Lily Chhakchhuak presented an overview of the project’s progress, stating that the total project cost is Rs 280 crore.

As of January 2026, four out of five Project Development Objectives have been achieved, while 14 out of 16 Intermediate Result Indicators have been met. The remaining targets are expected to be achieved by the end of March 2026.

Health officials said that one of the major initiatives under the project is the launch of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme in March 2025.

Under the MUHCS, an enrolment target of 91 per cent has already been achieved. In recognition of this achievement, the National Health Authority conferred the “Best Performance in Achieving Card Saturation” award on Mizoram in January 2026.

The two-day Knowledge Exchange Health Conclave is being attended by health sector experts and representatives from various states, including Telangana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, along with representatives from the Gates Foundation and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

