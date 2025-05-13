Minimise time spent sitting, move more often to reduce Alzheimer’s risk: Study

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Increased sedentary behaviour, time spent sitting or lying down was associated with worse cognition and brain shrinkage in areas related to risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study on Tuesday.

The study by researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and the University of Pittsburgh aims to discover how lifestyle habits can impact the likelihood of developing the disease.

According to a new research study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

“Reducing your risk for Alzheimer’s disease is not just about working out once a day,” said Marissa Gogniat, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Pitt.

“Minimising the time spent sitting, even if you do exercise daily, reduces the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease,” she added.

The team of researchers examined the relationship between sedentary behaviour and neurodegeneration among 404 adults aged 50 and older.

Study participants wore a watch that measured their activity continuously over a week. Their sedentary time was then related to their cognitive performance and brain scans were captured over a seven-year follow-up period.

Participants who spent more time sedentary were more likely to experience cognitive decline and neurodegenerative changes regardless of how much they exercised.

The link between sedentary time and Alzheimer’s was also stronger in participants who carried the APOE-e4 allele -- a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. The finding suggests that reducing sedentary time may be especially important for older adults who are at increased genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

The study showed that reducing sitting time could be a promising strategy for preventing neurodegeneration and subsequent cognitive decline.

“This research highlights the importance of reducing sitting time, particularly among ageing adults at increased genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. It is critical to our brain health to take breaks from sitting throughout the day and move around to increase our active time,” said Angela Jefferson, professor of Neurology at VUMC.

